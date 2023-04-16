777 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $364.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.58. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

