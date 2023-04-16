MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

