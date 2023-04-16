iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024,039 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $25,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

