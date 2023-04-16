Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 480,046 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

