DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,815,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

