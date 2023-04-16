Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 912,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 257,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.