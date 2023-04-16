Red Tortoise LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $452.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

