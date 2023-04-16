Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $475,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology.

