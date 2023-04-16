Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

