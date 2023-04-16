Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 510 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,060.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $209.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

