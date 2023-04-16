Red Tortoise LLC Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 2.1 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.00. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.