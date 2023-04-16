Red Tortoise LLC Acquires Shares of 487 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

