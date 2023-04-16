Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $96.68 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.