AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,045,235 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 240.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

