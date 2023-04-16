Cwm LLC Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,107,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

