New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.90 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.