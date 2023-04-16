DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

