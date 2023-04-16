Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

