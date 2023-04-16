Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

