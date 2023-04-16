UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.50-25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.11.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

