UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.50-25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

