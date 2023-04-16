Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 80 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $619.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

