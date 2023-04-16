Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,120 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.