SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

