SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

