AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,598 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

