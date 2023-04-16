New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,175,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

