New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,946 shares of company stock worth $6,388,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

