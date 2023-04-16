3,360 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

