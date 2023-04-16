AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.