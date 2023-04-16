Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

COP stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

