Cwm LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

DLR stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

