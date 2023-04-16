Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

NYSE GS opened at $336.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

