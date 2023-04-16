Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 154,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

