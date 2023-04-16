Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

