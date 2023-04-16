Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $137,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

