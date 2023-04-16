Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NOC opened at $472.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.67.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

