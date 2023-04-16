Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $17.29 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

