Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

