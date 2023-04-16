Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,999.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

