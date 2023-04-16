AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,864.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,999.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

