Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,999.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 90,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

