Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.03 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.