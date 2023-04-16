Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

