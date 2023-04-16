Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,057 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,631,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

