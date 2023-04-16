Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.15. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

