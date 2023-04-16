Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 236,062 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

FZT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

