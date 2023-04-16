Red Tortoise LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

