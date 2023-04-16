Red Tortoise LLC Buys Shares of 192 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $273.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average of $240.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.
Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare
In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
