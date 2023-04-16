Red Tortoise LLC Invests $87,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.
Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands
In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
